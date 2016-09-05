Awesome 98

Texas Tech Campus Fire
Late Wednesday afternoon after 5 p.m., several Twitter users at Texas Tech campus began posting images and video of a structure fire near Jones AT&T Stadium.
Late Wednesday afternoon after 5 p.m., several Twitter users at Texas Tech campus began posting images and video of a structure fire near Jones AT&T Stadium.
A man has been seen looking over backyard fences in Lubbock.
Beards are now legal. At least for Lubbock Police Department patrolmen.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are gracing Lubbock, Texas for five shows, and we have a few ways you could win both tickets and meet and greet passes.
Ah, the awesome power of the weather.
According to texastech.com the Texas Tech Football team has a new opponent set for 2024 and 2026. It's a team from Texas that is part of the illustrious Southland Conference...
Moms can solve everything.
Authorities in London have identified the man who killed three people outside the British Parliament building on Wednesday as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old born in England.
A student who exercised his First Amendment right has led to a teacher losing his job.
Fiesta de la Flor starts today. This is a two-day music festival celebrating the life and music of Selena Quintanilla.
From Fiesta de la Flor:
“Selena Quintanilla’s memory is as alive today as it has been all these years since 1995 when she was suddenly taken from the world...
It’s been a bad couple of weeks for recalls. But let’s face facts: no one like chicken and metal.
Regardless of pop culture prowess, we’ve all heard those iconic titles that our brains automatically fill in. You say “citizen,” I say Citizen Kane! A “streetcar?” A Streetcar Named Desire! Or, you could be like this Wheel of Fortune contestant, who brain-farted out what might be the biggest mistake in game show history.
Your eyes may be bigger than your stomach when you look at this.