Awesome 98

texas tech sports performance center fire 3-22-2017

Texas Tech Campus Fire

Late Wednesday afternoon after 5 p.m., several Twitter users at Texas Tech campus began posting images and video of a structure fire near Jones AT&T Stadium.

Wheel of Fortune Fail Streetcar Named Desire
ABC / CBS
Watch the Worst ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fail in History

By Kevin Fitzpatrick 4 hours ago | ScreenCrush

Regardless of pop culture prowess, we’ve all heard those iconic titles that our brains automatically fill in. You say “citizen,” I say Citizen Kane! A “streetcar?” A Streetcar Named Desire! Or, you could be like this Wheel of Fortune contestant, who brain-farted out what might be the biggest mistake in game show history.

